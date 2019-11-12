The figures are contained in data released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. August’s figures are available here and a photo gallery of criminals recently jailed in the Sunderland area is available here.
1. Fawcett Street
Forty-eight incidents included 30 shoplifting offences and eight anti-social behaviour reports.
2. Vine Place
Thirty-eight reports included 18 shoplifting incidents and nine violence and sexual offences (classed together).
3. Waterloo Place
Twenty-five reports included seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five public order cases.
4. Albion Place
Seventeen reports included eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour cases.
