The number of crimes reported to Northumbria Police in Sunderland city centre in September fell by 63 incidents compared to 12 months earlier.

Where most crime reported in Sunderland city centre is committed

Sunderland city centre’s latest crime hotspots have been revealed.

By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:00 am

The figures are contained in data released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. August’s figures are available here and a photo gallery of criminals recently jailed in the Sunderland area is available here.

1. Fawcett Street

Forty-eight incidents included 30 shoplifting offences and eight anti-social behaviour reports.

2. Vine Place

Thirty-eight reports included 18 shoplifting incidents and nine violence and sexual offences (classed together).

3. Waterloo Place

Twenty-five reports included seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five public order cases.

4. Albion Place

Seventeen reports included eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour cases.

