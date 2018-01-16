When are drivers most likely to be breathalysed for suspected drink driving?

New figures reveal Sunderland is one of the worst places in the region for drink-drive accidents.

The data suggests the city is second only to Newcastle in terms of incidents requiring police involvement after someone has suffered injury.

It follows only weeks after separate research shows Sunderland has the highest rate of drug and drink-driving figures in the country.

Compiled by car registration specialists Click4reg, the latest statistics indicate that 13 drink-drive accidents took place in Sunderland during 2016.

Newcastle was top with 19 incidents while Gateshead was third with eight.

Nationally, however, the region had the lowest figures (129 in total) with the South-East (953) topping the table.

London was predictably the city with the highest number of drink-drive accidents with 386 taking place during 2016.

The figures, sourced from Government statistics, also uncover what day motorists nationally are most and least likely to be breathalysed by police and at what time.

Friday is the most likely day, Sunday the least, 5pm the most likely time across all days and 4am the least.

Depending on the severity of the offence, penalties for drug or drink driving currently range from an unlimited fine and a year's driving ban to 14 years behind bars.

Following the Drive for Justice campaign by Echo parent company Johnston Press, however, the upper limit for a motorist killing someone while under the influence of drink or drugs is expected to be shortly extended to a life term.

Click4reg managing director Elie Fakhoury said: "If everyone wants to have a drink after work, or whilst out for dinner, then the wiser solution is to grab a taxi.

"It’s less expensive to pay for a cab then it will be for drink driving penalties or even potentially fatal consequences.

"You may feel 'fine', or not affected by the one or two drinks enjoyed before getting behind the wheel, but your body will say otherwise.

"If stopped by the police, you could be at risk of failing a breathalyser test and so drink driving just isn't worth the risk.”

