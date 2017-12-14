What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.

The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.

Here's what inmates have to choose from for their Christmas lunch in our region.

HMP Durham

Roast turkey and pigs in blankets

Pork chop

Halal chicken breast

Mushroom pie

Black Forest gateaux

Banana

HMP Deerbolt

Roast turkey and stuffing, roast parsnips, carrots, sprouts, roast and mashed potatoes, gravy

Roast pork and stuffing (accompaniments as above)

Nut roast and spicy sauce (accompaniments as above)

Turkey hotpot

Beef madras and rice

Christmas pudding with white sauce

Fresh cream trifle

HMP Holme House

Christmas Pie (mixed beans, peas, lentils with cranberry sauce, in a pastry case with puff pastry lid)

Beef balti with rice and chapatti

Roast Turkey with pigs and blankets, sage and onion stuffing

Roast pork with apple sauce, sage and onion stuffinf

Honey-roast gammon with pineapple

All with roast potatoes, sprouts and carrots

Christmas pudding with white sauce

HMP Kirklevington Grange

Vegetable broth

Roast turkey, roast pork or vegetarian option

With pigs in blankets, stuffing, roast potatoes, a selection of seasonal vegetables and gravy

Hot pudding

HMP Low Newton

Roast turkey with stuffing

Bacon rolls

Spinach and onion tartlet

Roast potatoes, roast parsnips, buttered sprouts, carrots, cranberry sauce, gravy

Christmas pudding and white sauce

Fresh fruit

HMP Frankland

Mushroom and lentil bake

Halal diced, peppered beef casserole

Roast turkey and gammon with a chipolata sausage and stuffing, roast potatoes, carrots and sprouts

Christmas pudding and white sauce

Fruit cocktail

The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.