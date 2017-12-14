What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.
The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.
Here's what inmates have to choose from for their Christmas lunch in our region.
HMP Durham
Roast turkey and pigs in blankets
Pork chop
Halal chicken breast
Mushroom pie
Black Forest gateaux
Banana
HMP Deerbolt
Roast turkey and stuffing, roast parsnips, carrots, sprouts, roast and mashed potatoes, gravy
Roast pork and stuffing (accompaniments as above)
Nut roast and spicy sauce (accompaniments as above)
Turkey hotpot
Beef madras and rice
Christmas pudding with white sauce
Fresh cream trifle
HMP Holme House
Christmas Pie (mixed beans, peas, lentils with cranberry sauce, in a pastry case with puff pastry lid)
Beef balti with rice and chapatti
Roast Turkey with pigs and blankets, sage and onion stuffing
Roast pork with apple sauce, sage and onion stuffinf
Honey-roast gammon with pineapple
All with roast potatoes, sprouts and carrots
Christmas pudding with white sauce
HMP Kirklevington Grange
Vegetable broth
Roast turkey, roast pork or vegetarian option
With pigs in blankets, stuffing, roast potatoes, a selection of seasonal vegetables and gravy
Hot pudding
HMP Low Newton
Roast turkey with stuffing
Bacon rolls
Spinach and onion tartlet
Roast potatoes, roast parsnips, buttered sprouts, carrots, cranberry sauce, gravy
Christmas pudding and white sauce
Fresh fruit
HMP Frankland
Mushroom and lentil bake
Halal diced, peppered beef casserole
Roast turkey and gammon with a chipolata sausage and stuffing, roast potatoes, carrots and sprouts
Christmas pudding and white sauce
Fruit cocktail
The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.