Wearside man’s desperate plea to find his much-needed motorbike stolen from private car park
A man is appealing for the public’s help to find his motorbike after it was stolen from a private car park.
Owen James Dodds, 25, from Washington left his motorbike in the shed at his work’s private car park as normal on Tuesday, September 10.
When he came outside at around 10am that day, the Lexmoto bike, registration NU17 MLN, was gone.
Those in the security office at Komatsu, Durham Road, Birtley, where Owen works, didn’t report seeing anything happen to the motorbike.
Owen needs the bike to be able to get to and from work and he hopes to have it returned.
He said: “The bike cost me about £1,100 and I had to take a loan out to be able to afford it.
“I had no other way of getting to work without having to keep getting lifts off other people so I did my CBT to get it.
“I use it for everything and I’m lost without it now. I’m having to get lifts into work again for now.”
Northumbria Police have confirmed that they have received the report of a theft of a vehicle from the Komatsu site on Durham Road in Birtley.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Officers are investigating the report of a stolen motorbike, believed to be a Lexmoto.”
An investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with any information about Owen’s motorbike to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1191 10/09/19 or visit the 'Tell us Something' page on their website.