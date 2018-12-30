'We heard an almighty bang': Residents shock as Sunderland's Mowbray Road sealed off as three people taken to hospital after road collision

Residents living near Sunderland's Mowbray Road have spoken of their shock after part of the street was sealed off as three people were taken to hospital after a road collision.

A huge police presence and ambulance crews were dispatched to the street at 11.30am this morning following the incident.

Three people were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital and a cordon remains in place on a section of the street.

A damaged police van in Mowbray Road after this morning's incident where three people were taken to hospital after a collision.

Two vehicles - a Northumbria Police van and a silver-coloured Vauxhall Corsa - could clearly been seen as damaged in the street.

Northumbria Police have yet to issue any details on the incident.

One local resident, a man in his 30s, told the Echo: "I was in the house with my partner when we heard an almighty bang and then as I made my way to the front door to see what had happened, I heard an awful screeching sound and then another bang.

"A police vehicle appeared to have gone into a wall in the street. There was a lot of commotion, the ambulances arrived quickly and they were treating somebody in the street.

"After that more police cars arrived and people were told to goi back. The street was sealed off and nobody was able to get in or out."

An elderly woman who lives nearby said: "I've never seen anything like this in 30 years of living in the street.

"I nevre actually saw the collision but saw lots of flashing lights going past when I looked out of my window.

"They put a cordon in place and I could see someone being treated in the street. I just hope everyone involved is OK."