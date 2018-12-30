'We heard an almighty bang': Residents shock as Sunderland's Mowbray Road sealed off as police officer and two others seriously injured after car collides with police dog van.

Residents living near Sunderland's Mowbray Road have spoken of their shock after part of the street was sealed off as three people were taken to hospital after a police dog van was hit by a car.

A huge police presence and ambulance crews were dispatched to the street at 11.30am this morning following the incident.

A damaged police van in Mowbray Road after this morning's incident where three people were taken to hospital after a collision.

Three people, including a police officer, were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. A 30-year-old man was arrested after the incident and remains in custody.

Northumbria Police said it had earlier received reports that a Vauxhall Corsa was being driven dangerously in Hylton Road and had begun a search for the vehicle before it hit a police dog van in Mowbray Road, near The Cloisters.

One local resident, a man in his 30s, told the Echo: "I was in the house with my partner when we heard an almighty bang and then as I made my way to the front door to see what had happened, I heard an awful screeching sound and then another bang.

"A police vehicle appeared to have gone into a wall in the street. There was a lot of commotion, the ambulances arrived quickly and they were treating somebody in the street.

"After that more police cars arrived and people were told to go back. The street was sealed off and nobody was able to get in or out."

An elderly woman who lives nearby said: "I've never seen anything like this in 30 years of living in the street.

"I never actually saw the collision but saw lots of flashing lights going past when I looked out of my window.

"They put a cordon in place and I could see someone being treated in the street. I just hope everyone involved is OK."

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen an incident involving the car today.

Any witnesses, or those who may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact police on 101 and use the reference number 301 30/12/18.