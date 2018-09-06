'We have lost a lovely lady' - Echo readers pay tribute to Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett as murder inquiry continues

Echo readers have been paying tribute to shop worker Joan Hoggett after her death sparked a murder inquiry in Sunderland.

Police were called to the One Stop shop, in Sea Road, on Wednesday night where they found the 62-year-old employee suffering from serious injuries, consistent with a stabbing.

Joan Hoggett

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Murder inquiry continues as police name victim as shop worker Joan Hoggett

As news of her death left the local community in shock, many Echo readers took to Facebook to leave tributes to Joan as well as messages of sympathy for her family.

Elaine Davies posted: "Have lived in Fulwell for 20 years and as long as I lived here went in the One Stop. Joan was always pleasant and helpful RIP xxx"

Sandra Harrison said: "RIP Joan. I only knew her from popping into the shop occasionally but she was such a polite and friendly lady. Saw her outside the shop just a few hours before this horrible thing happened. My heart goes out to her family, friends and colleagues."

Nathan Marcus Askew wrote: "Such a sad day for Joan's family and the community of Fulwell we have lost a lovely lady."

Sharon Brooke posted: "So very sad a nice quiet lady who kept herself to herself thoughts are with her family at this terrible tragic time."

Allan G Carr said: "Didn't know the lady personally but I visited the shop regularly and she was a nice pleasant person to talk to. Sad times. RIP Joan."

Julie Greathead wrote: "RIP. She was always so friendly whenever we went in. So sorry."

Susan Tully said: "So Tragic, you don't expect to go to work , never to return home, Thoughts go to her Family."

Rachael Hanson wrote: "RIP Joan. Such a sad and tragic event, my heart breaks for you and your family."

Deborah Surtees posted: "So sad it's my local shop Joan was a lovely lady heart goes out to the family."