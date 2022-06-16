Watch police presence on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge as cordon seals off stairs to riverside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are stationed at the north end of the bridge, opposite the St Peter’s Metro Station.

Stairs leading down from the bridge to the riverside have been sealed off and uniformed officers are stationed at the top and partway down to prevent access by members of the public.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said the service had not attended the bridge this morning.

No further details of what has happened are currently available.

Stairs to the riverside ate taped off

An officer at the top of the stairs

A police car on the bridge