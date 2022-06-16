Officers are stationed at the north end of the bridge, opposite the St Peter’s Metro Station.
Stairs leading down from the bridge to the riverside have been sealed off and uniformed officers are stationed at the top and partway down to prevent access by members of the public.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said the service had not attended the bridge this morning.
Most Popular
-
1
See photos of fire devastation as police probe blaze at Sunderland home
-
2
Sunderland's Norfolk Hotel, which played role in SAFC's history, set for new future after years in the doldrums
-
3
Serial thief with over 200 CONVICTIONS jailed after stealing £2k designer handbags
-
4
Watch police presence on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge as cordon seals off stairs to riverside
-
5
See sickening moment Uber Eats driver hit across head with bolt cutters as attackers try to take her moped as she leaves McDonald's
No further details of what has happened are currently available.