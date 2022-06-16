Loading...

Watch police presence on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge as cordon seals off stairs to riverside

Police are dealing with an incident on Sunderland’s Wearmouth Bridge.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:50 am

Officers are stationed at the north end of the bridge, opposite the St Peter’s Metro Station.

Stairs leading down from the bridge to the riverside have been sealed off and uniformed officers are stationed at the top and partway down to prevent access by members of the public.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said the service had not attended the bridge this morning.

No further details of what has happened are currently available.

