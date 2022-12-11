Searches for Carr, who is from Sunderland but has links to elsewhere in the North East, have been ongoing following the murder of Michelle Hanson at an address on Brady Street. Her body was found by emergency services on Saturday, December 3.

An investigation into Michelle’s death was immediately launched and officers identified Carr as a key individual who they urgently want to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

Officers leading the search have now issued a new photograph of Carr on Sunday, December 11 – and CCTV footage captured on December 3, which shows his distinctive walk. The 32-year-old, who has links to London, is believed to know he is wanted and is thought to be actively evading arrest. He is also known to visit Newcastle, North Tyneside and has links to some areas in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police has released a new CCTV image as officers' search for Alexander Carr, pictured, continues.

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police, said in a statement on Sunday: “We are determined to locate and apprehend Carr as soon as possible and we are thankful for the support our communities have provided us with so far, but we are once again in need of assistance. Today we have released further images of Carr and would ask anyone who recognises him, has seen him in recent days, or who thinks they may know where he is, to contact us immediately.”

“We know that Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors and so we believe he could be taking shelter inside outhouses or unoccupied buildings and so we’d ask anyone with access to empty spaces like these, to ensure they are kept locked and secure. If you do notice any signs of forced entry or suspect someone has been staying there, please get in touch immediately and do not approach that person yourself.

"I am asking the public to be vigilant, if you see anything to suggest someone is camping or sleeping rough in a secluded area please let us know so we can investigate.”

There is a major police operation underway and a number of targeted searches have already been carried out in a bid to locate Carr. An appeal was also issued this week by independent charity Crimestoppers, who are offering a reward of £10,000 to anyone who comes forward with information which leads to his arrest.

Michelle Hanson was found deceased at a Sunderland address on December 3. A murder investigation is now underway.

Ch Supt Hutchison added: “Clearly this past week has been incredibly difficult for Michelle’s family as they come to terms with her loss and these events which have unfolded. We will continue to support them and ask their privacy is respected.”

If you have seen Carr, or know any information of his whereabouts, please contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 999 quoting crime number 143632K/22. Crimestoppers can also be contacted free of charge on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police activity in Brady Street, Sunderland, after the death of Michelle Hanson on December 3.

