Watch horrifying moment banned driver in Range Rover sped wrong way around roundabout during police chase in Sunderland

Connor Riddell was disqualified from driving in September 2020 before he got behind the wheel of a Range Rover belonging to his partner's friend.

He was spotted by officers on November 27, 2020, driving it at speed on the A690 near Sunderland which prompted the pursuit.

Riddell sped away over zebra crossings in residential areas during the hours of darkness.

Connor Riddell pleaded guilty to a number of offences after the incident.

The 23-year-old, who had just one previous conviction, then went on another spree of reckless driving less than two months later.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told Newcastle Crown Court details of the charges.

Mr Ahmad said: "He failed to stop, driving reaching speeds of 85mph in a 30mph zone.

"Then on Silksworth Road he negotiated a roundabout on the wrong side.

A still from police footage.

"The defendant then continued on Durham Road and continued to drive dangerously overtaking while narrowly missing another vehicle and travelling at 77 in a 40 zone."

The court heard that the original officer had to abort the chase, before Riddell's tyres were eventually damaged from a stinger device.

He was arrested along with four other occupants and police found a small plastic bag containing cannabis on the driver's side.A subsequent drugs test found he was over three times the prescribed legal limit to drive under.

Riddell was released on bail but was locked up again on February 23, 2021, and an examination of his mobile phone showed a number of videos recorded of him back behind the wheel.

Connor Riddell.

The footage showed him driving on New Year's Day and again on January 2 in a BMW on the B1285, whilst having his phone in one hand and the wheel in the other.

Six days later he drove on yet another occasion and soon after police discovered him behind the wheel of a Jaguar that had been stolen on January 17.

He was later found driving it dangerously.Riddell, of Kelly Crescent, Sherburn, Durham, admitted three counts of dangerous driving, five counts of driving whilst disqualified, handling stolen goods, possession of a class B drug, driving with specified drug above the limit, and taking a conveyance without authority.

Vic Laffey, defending, said his client had been going through a difficult period at the time of offending and had been using drugs and had experienced a family bereavement.

A still from police footage.

Mr Laffey also pointed out his client had swiftly admitted his guilty and was now looking to the future.

He said: "His mitigation is based on his good sense to plead guilty at an earliest possible stage.

"He has got to look to the future and he has already started that."

Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey told Riddell he bore in mind the fact he had never been to prison before but was satisfied that immediate custody was justified.

He jailed him for two years and eight months and banned him from the roads for a further four years and four months.

