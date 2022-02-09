Watch danger driver spark high-speed police chase on late-night garage trip in girlfriend's car

Jack Stores, who had no licence or insurance, made the "silly" decision to get behind the wheel of the BMW while his partner was asleep on April 5 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he attracted the attention of the police when he performed a sharp manoeuvre in the road at Shiney Row.

Officers activated blue lights and sirens but Stores refused to pull over and travelled at up to 50mph in a built up area.

Jack Stores.

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told the court: "At one stage they tried to box him in but the defendant reversed, which would have resulted in a collision if they had not taken evasive action."

Dash cam video footage, taken from the police car that was chasing Stores, shows his car travelling through the streets at speed in the darkness.

Luckily no other cars or pedestrians appeared to cross his path.

The court heard Stores abandoned the car, which had been seen "bouncing due to speed", after driving onto a grassed area.

Stores, 26, of Brentwood Road, Shiney Row, admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance and no licence.

Mr Recorder Shakil Najib sentenced him to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements.

The judge told him: "You were involved in a police chase at high speed.

"Not only did you put your own life and the life of the police officers at risk but any other road users.

"Thankfully, through sheer luck, no-one was seriously injured."

The court heard Stores, who has since split from the woman, has no previous convictions.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said the offences were "out of the blue behaviour" and added: "He decided to go out in the middle of the night, while his partner was asleep, to go to the garage.

"It was a very silly decision for him to make and one which he now, on reflection and with hindsight, understands was a very, very dangerous decision to make."