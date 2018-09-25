Watch banned driver crash Audi into garden wall after high-speed police chase through Sunderland

A 'stupid' banned driver crashed into a garden wall after being chased by police through Sunderland.

Gavin McAnaney refused to stop the Audi A3 he was driving, with a female in the passenger seat, at Barnes Park, in Sunderland, when officers tried to pull him over on April 7.

Gavin McAnaney

Newcastle Crown Court heard during a "two minute pursuit" the 22-year-old, who was already banned from the roads, drove at speed, travelled through a bus lane where cars were banned and took sharp turns through residential streets.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters said: "The police saw him travelling at excessive speeds, showing disregard for pedestrians.

"By Lincoln Avenue, there was a significant gap between the police and the defendant. The police car did just under 70mph but was unable to make up the ground. That was in a 30 zone."

The court heard police lost sight of McAnaney's car after he had to brake to avoid collision with a bus and then squeezed through a gap in the road to get away.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court

Miss Masters added: "At a junction with Wynyard Street they could see the defendant had crashed into a garden wall."

The court heard McAnaney ran off from the scene of the crash site but was arrested the next day when police spotted him driving a different vehicle.

Dad-to-be McAnaney, of Newport Road, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Mr recorder Keith Miller sentenced him to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a two-year road ban and extended test requirement.

The judge told him: "It was 5pm on a Saturday, people could have been out doing all sorts of things. Children could have been out.

"You could easily have ended up maiming someone or even killing someone.

"When the vehicle crashed you could have caused serious injury to yourself or the person who was passenger in your car.

"I suspect some of your behaviour stems from the fact you are 22 and consider yourself grown up. You are just very immature and very stupid and have to do a lot more growing up before you can consider yourself an adult."

The judge said it is important for McAnaney to have his freedom when his girlfriend is due to give birth and added: "I am not gong to lock you up today, knowing that in two to three months time your girlfriend is going to give birth to your child. I think it is very important you should be supporting her and supporting your child."

Jamie Adams, defending, said McAnaney, who is not in regular trouble with the police and has a good work record, has been with his partner for five years and takes his family responsibilities seriously.