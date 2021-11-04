Washington teenager due in court charged with planning an extreme right-wing terrorist attack

An 18-year-old from Washington has been charged with planning an extreme right-wing terrorist attack.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:25 am

Luke Aaron Skelton is due to appear before London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 4, charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Charges against the 18-year-old, from Washington, relates to an investigation about extreme right-wing terrorism which is being carried out by the Counter Terrorism Policing North East unit.

It is reported that Skelton was arrested during a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation on Thursday, October 28.

A Washington teenager is due to appear in court over offences related to extreme right-wing terrorism.

