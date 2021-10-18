Washington teenager crashed at roundabout after night of booze and cocaine

Bradley Ward, 19, was found over the limit for alcohol and a cocaine breakdown product after a smash at Shiney Row at 10am on Sunday, March 7.

Ward, of Crighton, Oxclose, confessed to drinking ten bottles of booze the previous night, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

A blood sample also proved he had taken cocaine to a level which put him over the drug-drive limit and cannabis at a reading which did not.

The incident happened near Shiney Row roundabout.

Prosecutor Sarah Malkinson said Ward crashed his silver Nissan Micra on the A182 Washington Highway – and police were alerted.

She added: “The defendant was driving on the A182 near the Shiney Row roundabout.

“He proceeded towards the roundabout, where he put his brakes on but hit the roundabout.

“There was damage to his vehicle and the roundabout. Officers were called and they could smell intoxicating liquor on him.

“He said that he had had ten bottles the previous night.

“The crown would say aggravating factors are the manner of his driving and crashing into the roundabout.”

Magistrates heard Ward was required to give a blood sample to test for alcohol because the police station breathalyser was faulty.

His sample showed 106mgs of alcohol in 100mls of blood. The legal limit is 80mgs.

It also revealed cocaine breakdown product benzoylecgonine at a level of 512mcgs, against a legal limit of 50mcgs.

Ms Malkinson said cannabis was also present but not at a driving prohibited level.

Ward pleaded guilty to charges of drug-driving and drink-driving.

Alaister Naismith, defending, advised the case should be adjourned for a Probation Service report into Ward’s offending.

He added: “On this occasion, I have to concede that it crosses the community threshold.”

Magistrates agreed, and the case was adjourned for a report.