Washington shooting: Man due in court to face charge of attempted murder
A 33-year-old man will make his first appearance in court charged with attempted murder on Monday, October 14.
John Dees, of no fixed address, will appear before magistrates at South Tyneside charged with attempted murder and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
This is in relation to a shooting in the Blue House Lane area of Washington, which left a man in a critical condition in hospital due to injuries caused by a sawn-off shotgun.
The injured man, 28, was taken to Gateshead’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, October 10 with “life-threatening” injuries.
Dees was arrested by the force on Friday, October 11 and charged on Saturday, October 12.
A Police and Communities Together meeting was held in the town on Sunday, October 13 – and Neighbourhood Inspector Nick Gjorven spoke to residents following the incident.
He confirmed that the 28-year-old man remains in Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary and that his injuries are “life changing”.