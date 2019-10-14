Washington shooting: Man due in court to face charge of attempted murder

A 33-year-old man will make his first appearance in court charged with attempted murder on Monday, October 14.

The scene of a shooting in the Blue House Lane area of Washington.

John Dees, of no fixed address, will appear before magistrates at South Tyneside charged with attempted murder and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

This is in relation to a shooting in the Blue House Lane area of Washington, which left a man in a critical condition in hospital due to injuries caused by a sawn-off shotgun.

The injured man, 28, was taken to Gateshead’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, October 10 with “life-threatening” injuries.

Dees was arrested by the force on Friday, October 11 and charged on Saturday, October 12.

A Police and Communities Together meeting was held in the town on Sunday, October 13 – and Neighbourhood Inspector Nick Gjorven spoke to residents following the incident.

He confirmed that the 28-year-old man remains in Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary and that his injuries are “life changing”.