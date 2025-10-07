A Washington dad caught taking a photo of an unsuspecting schoolboy using a public toilet had similar images of 13 other males on his mobile phone, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Ather, 31, took the snap of the 12-year-old from the underside of an adjoining cubicle at seafront Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields.

The youngster spotted Ather’s hand and the phone and fled, telling his friends and security staff what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrived and a check of the device revealed a photo of the inside of the boy’s cubicle as he used it.

They also found photos and videos of unidentified males using the same toilet block in the preceding three days, prosecutor Clare Haswell said.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Ather, of Brownriggs Court, Albany, pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism – recording a private act.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | National World

He committed the offence between Sunday, August 10, and Wednesday, August 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

She granted him bail on condition he does not enter any public toilet or have unsupervised contact with any child aged under 16 except his own.

Ms Haswell said: “The complainant in this case is a 12-year-old boy who was at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

“He went to a toilet block at 6.40pm and went into the last cubicle and put paper on the seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He noticed a phone pointing up towards him from underneath. The hand holding it was in a black jacket.

“He did not use the toilet and ran outside. He saw a man in an Under Armour jacket and told his friends what had happened.

“They went to a security guard and told him what had happened and police were contacted.

The incident took place in a toilet at the Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, in South Shields. | Google Maps

“Police attended and located the male. They asked to see his phone and found images taken under the toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The mobile phone was examined and there were a number of photos and videos taken under a toilet of 13 unidentified males.

“They were taken at the same holiday park over a three-day period. This offence is aggravated by the fact the victim is a child.”

David Forrester, defending, did not address the court other than to agree a pre-sentence report was required.

Ather will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, November 27.