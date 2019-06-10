Warning over HMRC phone scam demanding payment or face arrest

A warning has been issued regarding a phone scam which purports to be from HMRC demanding payment for tax fraud.

Action Fraud are letting people know about the distressing calls and voicemails, which they strongly advise are NOT legitimate.

Action Fraud has issued a warning after reports of numerous scams circulating in the region

Calls and automated messages have been received claiming to be from HMRC, in which people are either being accused of tax fraud or told that you owe money to them.

The caller usually then demands immediate payment via bank transfer or by purchasing iTune gift cards.

In some cases the caller even goes so far as to say there is a warrant out for your arrest and a police officer will be arriving to arrest you.

If you have caller display, don't assume that the number that appears on the screen is the number that is actually being used. Criminals can use something called 'number spoofing' to make it seem like they are calling from a legitimate phone number.

HMRC offices

Action Fraud also added that you should not be rushed or pressured into making a decision.

Under no circumstances would a genuine bank or organisation force you to make a financial transaction on the spot, or suggest purchasing iTune vouchers.

If you have been a victim of one of these scams please report this as phishing to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040, or on their website www.actionfraud.police.uk using their online fraud reporting tool.