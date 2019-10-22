Warning of criminal action after fireworks are 'thrown' in town centre
A ‘zero-tolerance’ warning has been issued after reports fireworks have been thrown in a town centre.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:10 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:14 am
Durham Constabulary officers in Peterlee have urged parents to check where their children are in the wake of the incidents.
A spokesperson said: “We have received reports of fireworks being thrown in the Peterlee town centre area.
“We will take a zero-tolerance approach to these issues as this is a criminal offence.
“Parents please make sure you know where your children are tonight.”