Wanted man caught after police chase in Sunderland

A wanted man has been caught by police following a foot chase in Sunderland.

Around 14 Northumbria Police officers were called to what is known as the coast to coast footpath near Wessington Way at 4.46pm.

Officers embarked on a 15 minute chase on foot to catch the man who is wanted for a number of offences.

Police managed to detain the man at 5.03pm and he is now in police custody.

Force operations manager Chief Inspector Colin Lowther said: “Police have detained a male following a foot chase.

“He was wanted for a number of offences.

“He is now in police custody.”