Video of 'drunk driver' trying to reverse at Dalton Park shopping centre goes viral

A video of an apparently drunk driver badly scratching a BMW as he tried to reverse out of a parking space at Dalton Park shopping centre has gone viral.

The two-minute clip, posted five weeks ago on the It's Gone Viral Facebook page, has been viewed more than 1.3million times.

A deep scratch left over the wheel arch of the BMW.

It is posted with the caption: "People like this shouldn't be allowed on the roads."

A woman films the driver of a black VW Golf as he attempts to negotiate his way out of a parking space at the shopping centre at Murton.

She claims he has already hit the BMW twice before she begins filming, and warns him that she has taken footage and will be calling the police.

The driver, who appears to be slurring his words, tells her she can "do what you want", and drives off.

A still from the footage showing the scratches left by the VW Golf along the side of the BMW.

Close-up footage shows a deep scratch running right along the driver's side of the grey BMW.

Dalton Park Outlet has been contacted for comment.