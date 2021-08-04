The 21-year-old had been wanted by Northumbria Police since early last month for allegedly causing criminal damage to a property in Houghton, but had been deliberately evading capture.

When he was spotted by eagled-eyed officers last night, Tuesday, August 3, the force say he quickly fled from an address in Sunderland Road on foot, navigating his way over the neighbouring walls in a bid to escape.

Officers from Northumbria Police found the wanted 21-year-old hiding in a bath.

But response officers and a team from the force’s Operations Department were hot on his heels, chasing him down the street and into another property – where they found him trying to hide in a bath tub.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and remains in police custody today.

Chief Inspector Phil Baker from Northumbria Police said: “This is a great example of a good old fashioned police chase which has resulted in a suspect who has been deliberately evading capture being arrested.

“This individual knew he was wanted for criminal damage and officers have been trying to trace him for several weeks.

"Thankfully he was arrested last night after officers were able to rapidly respond to some new intelligence about his whereabouts, with a number of different teams coming together to track him down and bring him into custody.”

“A great result for our community, and hopefully this goes to show we will not tolerate people evading arrest.”

