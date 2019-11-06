Using the Metro without paying, environmental offences and drink driving: Defendants from Sunderland dealt with by magistrates

The cases were dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:

Daniel Harper, 23, of Park Avenue, Sunderland, admitted using the Metro without paying the fare. He was fined £53 and ordered to pay costs of £100 and a surcharge of £30.

Victoria Nesbit, 38, of Sunnybrow, New Silksworth, Sunderland, was fined £220 after admitting travelling on a train without paying the fare. She was also ordered to pay costs of £150, compensation of £8.60 and a £30 surcharge.

Clifford Shee, 55, of Bright Street, Sunderland, was ordered to pay almost £13,000 after admitting environmental offences. He pleaded guilty to running a waste operation at Birtley between September 2017 and January 2018 without an environmental permit, to keeping hazardous and non-hazardous waste in a manner likely to cause harm or pollution and failing to comply with waste information requirements. He was fined £1,999 and ordered to pay £10,800 costs and a surcharge of £120.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark James Herron, 52, of Bedford Place, Sunderland, was fined £40 after he admitted speeding. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

James Byron Duffell, 27, of Middleton Close, Seaham, was fined £202 after he admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. He was given six penalty points. He was not banned from driving because of special reasons for moving the vehicle.