Urgent appeal to find missing woman Lindzie Egan
Police have made an urgent appeal to trace a missing East Durham woman.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:01 pm
Lindzie Egan has not been seen since the early hours of today, Friday, February 25.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the 25-year-old, who was last seen during a night out with friends at The Lodge in Peterlee.
Lindzie, who lives in Horden, is described as white, slim build and with long brown hair. She may have headed to the Hartlepool area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and ask for Cleveland Police.