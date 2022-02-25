Lindzie Egan has not been seen since the early hours of today, Friday, February 25.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the 25-year-old, who was last seen during a night out with friends at The Lodge in Peterlee.

Lindzie, who lives in Horden, is described as white, slim build and with long brown hair. She may have headed to the Hartlepool area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Lindzie?

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and ask for Cleveland Police.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.