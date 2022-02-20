Urgent appeal as police grow 'increasingly concerned' for missing 16-year-old Ella Forsyth

Have you seen Ella?

Durham Constabulary is ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Ella Forsyth, due to medical issues and is urging anyone who knows her whereabouts to call 999.

The teenage went missing from her home in Chester-le-Street last night, Saturday , February 19.

It is believed Ella may have travelled to Newcastle, where she is know to have links.

Ella is described as having long hair which is a dark colour down as far as her shoulders and then blonde to her waist.

She is believed to be wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, black shoes with a gold logo and carrying a River Island bag.

A Durham Constabulary statement said: “Due to medical concerns, officers are keen that anyone who may see Ella, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 363 of February 19.”

