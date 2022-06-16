Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have been stationed at the north end of the bridge, opposite the St Peter’s Metro Station, this morning, Thursday, June 16.

Stairs leading down from the bridge to the riverside have been sealed off and uniformed officers are stationed at the top and partway down.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10.30pm yesterday, officers were approached by a 15-year-old girl who disclosed she had been raped near the Wearmouth Bridge earlier that evening.

“An investigation was immediately launched into the report and a 16-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at this time.

“The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220615-1259.”

Stairs to the riverside ate taped off

An officer at the top of the stairs

A police car on the bridge