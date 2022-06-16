Loading...

UPDATE: Teenager arrested after reported rape of 15-year-old girl near Wearmouth Bridge

A teenager has been arrested after a report that a 15-year-old girl had been raped near Wearmouth Bridge.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 11:42 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers have been stationed at the north end of the bridge, opposite the St Peter’s Metro Station, this morning, Thursday, June 16.

Stairs leading down from the bridge to the riverside have been sealed off and uniformed officers are stationed at the top and partway down.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10.30pm yesterday, officers were approached by a 15-year-old girl who disclosed she had been raped near the Wearmouth Bridge earlier that evening.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“An investigation was immediately launched into the report and a 16-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at this time.

“The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220615-1259.”

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter
Stairs to the riverside ate taped off
An officer at the top of the stairs
A police car on the bridge
An officer on the stairs