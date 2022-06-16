Officers have been stationed at the north end of the bridge, opposite the St Peter’s Metro Station, this morning, Thursday, June 16.
Stairs leading down from the bridge to the riverside have been sealed off and uniformed officers are stationed at the top and partway down.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10.30pm yesterday, officers were approached by a 15-year-old girl who disclosed she had been raped near the Wearmouth Bridge earlier that evening.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch police presence on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge as cordon seals off stairs to riverside
-
2
See photos of fire devastation as police probe blaze at Sunderland home
-
3
Sunderland's Norfolk Hotel, which played role in SAFC's history, set for new future after years in the doldrums
-
4
Serial thief with over 200 CONVICTIONS jailed after stealing £2k designer handbags
-
5
See sickening moment Uber Eats driver hit across head with bolt cutters as attackers try to take her moped as she leaves McDonald's
“An investigation was immediately launched into the report and a 16-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at this time.
“The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220615-1259.”