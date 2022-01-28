UPDATE: Durham Police confirm missing pensioner found safe and well

Durham Constabulary have confirmed they have found missing pensioner Linda Bloomfield who is “safe and well”.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 28th January 2022, 8:05 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 8:52 pm

A statement from Durham Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our post to find missing Linda Bloomfield. Linda has now been found safe and well.”

Police officers had issued an earlier appeal to locate Linda’s whereabouts.

A previous statement posted on social media said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned or the welfare of the 77-year-old, who was last seen at a bus stop in Langley Park at around 12 noon today (January 28).”

Missing pensioner Linda Bloomfield found "safe and well".

