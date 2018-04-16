United effort launched to target speeding drivers

Officers throughout Northumbria Police are joining in a Europe-wide crackdown on speeding drivers.

The force's motor patrols unit will be uniting with forces across the whole of Europe this week as they take part in a seven day speed enforcement operation.

The activity is being coordinated by the European Traffic Police Network (TISPOL) and will run until Sunday.

This operation is about raising awareness of the dangers of speeding, and reminding drivers why it’s so important to drive at speeds which are both legal, and appropriate.

This follows on from the success of similar speed campaigns coordinated by TISPOL in April and August last year.

In the UK, these campaigns identified a total of over 66,000 vehicles breaking the speed limit, which is a serious concern

The week will see officers led by Operation Dragoon’s road safety team carrying out a number of speed check operations in key locations throughout the force area.

Mobile speed cameras will be set up throughout the week to try and identify speeding and dangerous drivers.

Motor Patrols Sergeant Matt Sykes believes supporting this campaign in the area is crucial.

He said: "Northumbria Police is committed to making our roads safer for everyone, and this operation is another opportunity to identify and take action against motorists driving above the speed limit, causing a danger to other road users.

"Excessive and inappropriate speed kills, the careless and dangerous actions of one motorist can have devastating effects on the lives of others.

"Speed limits are there to protect and save lives.

"It must be remembered that the limit is exactly that, a limit, and not a target.

"If convicted of a speeding offence then you could face disqualification and a fine of up to £1,000."

For more information on the TISPOL operation, visit https://www.tispol.org/ and for general road safety including speed visit http://think.direct.gov.uk.