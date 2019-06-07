Two women and a man arrested for being drunk and disorderly at Spice Girls concert at Stadium of Light

Two women were denied entry to the Stadium of Light ahead of the Spice Girls concert and were arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

A man, 22, was also arrested and removed from the concert for being drunk and disorderly.

A video circulating on social media shows two women fighting in the stands before Ginger, Babe, Scary and Sporty had taken to the stage.

Police say they are now aware of the incident and inquries are ongoing but no one has been arrested in relation to the disturbance.

More than 50,000 people flocked to the Sunderland stadium for an unforgettable evening.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Two women, aged 43 and 21, were denied entry to the concert and arrested for being drunk and disorderly. A 22-year-old was removed from the concert and arrested for being drunk and disorderly. All three have since been released and handed penalty notices.

“We have not received any report of a fight inside the stadium but we are aware of the video and will carry out enquiries.

"We would add that more than 50,000 people were in the Stadium of Light for the concert last night and there was just one ejection.

“The vast majority behaved impeccably and enjoyed a fantastic night of music.”