Two to face trial after man injured in house attack

Two men face a trial by jury after denying a serious violence charge.

Richard Scorer, 48, and Luke Scorer, 27, are both accused of attacking the same man at a house in Houghton on July 8.

The men will face trial in December.

At Newcastle Crown Court they both pleaded not guilty to a joint offence ofcausing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A trial, which may last around three days, has been listed for December 17.

Judge Robert Spragg granted both men conditional bail in the meantime.

Richard Scorer, of John Street, Houghton, and Luke Daniel Scorer, of Mount Pleasant, also Houghton, must live at an address in Northumberland, abide by a curfew, have no contact with prosecution witnesses and keep out of a specified geographical area.