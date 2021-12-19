Two thirds of vehicles transporting dangerous goods through Cleveland found to be in breach of safety regulations
Spot checks carried out by police located at a checkpoint on the A19 in Cleveland found that six out of nine dangerous goods vehicles were not roadworthy or failed to comply with safety regulations.
The checks, which were carried out on heavy goods vehicles by North Yorkshire Police, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and a Dangerous Goods Safety Adviser, took place on December 16.
Sergeant Mark Kewley said: “It was disappointing to see that on Thursday, two thirds of the vehicles we checked were not fully compliant with the regulations around carrying dangerous goods.
“These vehicles were in use on one of our main arterial routes through Cleveland and could have potentially posed a danger to others. The rules are there for a reason and we’d ask everyone to take responsibility for their vehicles and ensure that they’re fully compliant before undertaking any journey.
“It’s clear from these results that we need to continue with these operations and we will do so in order to keep our roads as safe as possible for everyone.”
Following the checks, three delayed prohibitions were issued for a lack of fire extinguishing equipment, document offences and vehicle marking.
Another immediate prohibition was issued after no details were held about the quantity of dangerous goods being carried. Two advisory notices were issued regarding a lack of PPE and documentation offences.
In addition, the DVSA officers issued a £300 fine for a driver’s excess hours offence and an immediate prohibition for vehicle lighting defects.