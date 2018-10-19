Two teenage Newcastle United supporters plead guilty to causing damage at Stadium of Light derby

Two teenage football fans have pleaded guilty to causing damage at the Stadium of Light - and could be banned from every match in the country.

Newcastle United fans damaged a number of red seats at the Premier League International Cup quarter-final on March 7 earlier this year.

Action from the game between Sunderland U23s and Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in March.

Now a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property under value of £5,000 at a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court this week.

A 16-year-old boy also pleaded guilty to destroy property of unknown value.

Both will appear before North Tyneside Magistrates Court for sentencing later this month.

They could receive football banning orders, preventing them from attending any regulated football matches anywhere across the UK for a set time.

The order also bans individuals from travelling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.

Trouble broke out at the match where around 300 Newcastle supporters had travelled to Wearside and saw the Magpies win the quarter-final 11-10 on penalties, after the game finished 2-2 after extra time.

Several seats were broken by visiting supporters in what was the first reserve Wear-Tyne derby in four years.

Following the disorder, 10 individuals were issued with summons.

A 25-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy who were both charged with throwing a missile at a spectator area have had their cases dropped.

A 17-year-old boy who was charged with theft and using threatening behaviour and another 15-year-old boy who was also charged with using threatening behaviour have also had their cases dropped.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “While the overwhelming majority of football fans across our region behave impeccably, anybody who does attempt to ruin the experience of other supporters will be punished accordingly.

“Such disorder will not be tolerated and anyone found guilty must realise the consequences of their actions. They could be banned from attending any regulated football match in this country for the next few years.

“I would like to warn fans that such banning orders can also affect your future career prospects, as they may be disclosed to potential employers through a vetting process or DBS check.

“I’m proud to say that in recent years, our football fans have worked really closely with police and partners, and that has positive relationship has continued at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.”