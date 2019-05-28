Two people given road bans for drink driving in the same car

Two people were convicted of drink driving the same car.

Coral Adams had a minor crash in a Renault Megane in the centre of South Shields in the early hours.

When police stopped the car a short time later, Adams was in the passenger seat and Craig Coulson was driving.

Both were over the limit, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

"Police received a report of a damage only accident," said Lorna Rimell, prosecuting.

"A short time later, a Renault Megane showing recent damage passed a patrol car.

"When officers stopped it, Coulson was driving.

"Adams was in the passenger seat.

"She told officers the crash was her fault because she had been driving at the time."

The court heard Adams gave a breath reading of 70, and Coulson gave a reading of 60, compared to the legal limit of 35.

Adams, 26, of Lizard Lane, South Shields, admitted driving with excess alcohol on May 4.

Coulson, 23, of West Moor Road, Sunderland, admitted driving with excess alcohol on the same date.

Val Bell, for Adams, said: "Ms Adams has just completed training to be a carer for which she would have needed her licence.

"The inevitable ban will be a significant punishment.

"She deserves credit for her honesty with police, the only evidence against her is her own statement."

On behalf of Coulson, Ms Bell said he was only trying to help Ms Adams.

"All he did was make things worse," Ms Bell added.

"His driving was over a short distance, maybe a few hundred metres, and he was also honest and straightforward with the police.

"He has recently been laid off from his work."

The bench banned Adams from driving for 20 months, and ordered her to pay fines and costs of £235.

Coulson was banned from driving for 20 months, and ordered to pay fines and costs of £255.