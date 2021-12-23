Two more teenagers to appear in court charged with murder of 18-year-old Jack Woodley in Houghton

Two more teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder after teenager Jack Woodley was found severely injured on Saturday, October 17, near The Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street, Houghton.

A total of 10 teenagers have now been charged with murder after Mr Woodley, who was from the Durham area, died in hospital from his injuries on the Sunday night.

Floral tributes in Houghton following the death of Jack Woodley.

Two additional teenagers, aged 15 and 17, have been also been charged with murder and will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 23 December.

The accused were remanded to either local authority detention or youth detention accommodation.

During the court hearing in October, six of the youths pleaded not guilty to charges of both murder and manslaughter and one was not asked to enter any pleas.

In November the 15-year-old defendant was not asked to enter a plea to the offences and will be back in court on January 17.

On November 19 the judge said: "I'm adjourning your case to a further pre-trial hearing and that hearing is listed at this court on January 17 next year.

"That is the next date you must attend court.

"The trial has already been fixed and the trial will commence on March 1 of next year."

