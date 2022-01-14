Northumbria Police launched an investigation following a string of incidents which saw car and house windows smashed in streets across Shiney Row and Houghton.

The incidents all happened between 8.30pm and 10.30pm in Leyburn Grove, Harwood Drive, Brinkburn Crescent and Beech Avenue in Houghton, and in Ross Lea in Shiney Row.

A team of detectives have been carrying out a range of enquiries into the crime spate, and yesterday, Thursday, January 13, two men were arrested in connection with the offences.

The pair – aged 29 and 22 – have now both been charged with three counts of criminal damage. They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning.

Detective Sergeant Alan Whittle, of Northumbria Police, thanked the public for the help they had given officers investigating the incidents: “Since our public appeal a fortnight ago, we have received some excellent intelligence and information about this unacceptable crime spate,” he said.

“We are committed to ensuring anybody responsible is brought to justice, and our enquiries have led us to identifying two individuals who were arrested and have now been charged.

“They are due to appear before the courts and I would ask that people avoid any speculation in the community or on social media that could jeopardise the ongoing legal proceedings.”

Officers were still out and about in the area to offer reassurance to residents and deter further offending,” he added.

“We are continuing to carry out patrols in the area and will use every tactic at our disposal in order to tackle this type of offending. Anyone with concerns or who has information about what happened on the evening of December 25 is asked to get in touch with us,” said Sgt Whittle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211225-0595. Alternatively, you can pass also on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.

