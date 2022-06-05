Two men to appear in court accused of Kieran Williams' murder

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of 18-year-old Kieran was found in Sunderland on June 2 after police searches following his disappearance on April 18.

Northumbria Police said that as part of its inquiries, two men – both aged 19 – were arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

Both men are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday, June 6.

Kieran Williams.

Police also confirmed that two men – aged 20 and 28 – and a 46-year-old woman, who were also arrested in connection with the investigation, remain on police bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Matt Steel, the officer leading the investigation into Kieran’s disappearance, said: “Once again our thoughts remain with Kieran’s loved ones during this unimaginable time.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been carrying out extensive enquiries into the disappearance and suspected murder of Kieran and I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience and cooperation.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the team of officers and staff who have been working tirelessly on this case, as well as everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries.

“Now that charges have been brought against these two suspects, I would ask the public to please refrain from any speculation – both on social media and in the wider community – that could jeopardise the legal proceedings.”