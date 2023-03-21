Two men charged with manslaughter after delivery driver's death in Horden at the weekend
Two men have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Horden at the weekend.
Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested following the incident in the Handley Street area on the morning of Sunday, March 19, in which a delivery driver sadly died.
Mr Hepworth, of Hartlepool, and Mr Niles, of Peterlee, were tonight both charged with manslaughter and theft.
Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.
The pair remain in police custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.