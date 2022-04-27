Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after break-in at Sunderland pub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police said that shortly before 1.30am on Wednesday, April 27, they were given a tip-off about suspicious activity at The Willow Pond pub.

Police said they received reports about a group of men forcing their way into the pub who had then stolen alcohol, along with cash and other items.

Two men – aged 32 and 31 – were arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary. They remain in police custody at this time.

Police said a search of the surrounding area turned up some suspected stolen items that they believe to have been taken from the pub in the break-in.

Detective Sergeant Angela Lewis said: “This was a fantastic response with officers acting quickly and decisively following a report passed to us by a member of the public.

“I would like to thank the person who alerted us to the suspicious activity, and because they absolutely did the right thing, it allowed us to get officers to the scene within four minutes and seize crucial evidence.

“It was a brilliant piece of teamwork between officers and the public, and we will now interview two suspects who were detained nearby throughout the day.”