Two men arrested after police chase following breakfast-time burglary

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a foot chase in Peterlee.

The men, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at Helford Close at about 7.30am today.

A foot chase saw the suspects detained by response officers near to the scene and both are currently in police custody.

Inspector Joanne Malkin of Durham Constabulary said: “There were a number of house keys found in this pair’s possession and so we would ask people to check their doors and outhouses to see if any keys have been stolen and report this to the police.

“If you believe that you have been the victim of a sneak-in burglary, please call 101.

“We would remind people to not leave doors insecure.

"Burglars will take advantage of unlocked doors or open windows - a property which is insecure is far more likely to be targeted than one which is properly secured.

"It only takes a couple of seconds for a thief to enter your home and take your prized possessions, without being noticed.”