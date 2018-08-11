Two men and one woman charged with supplying Class A drugs after raids

Three people have been charged in connection with the supply of drugs after raids carried out in East Durham last week.

Two men and one woman have now been charged with the supply of Class A drugs and are due to appear in court.



Dean English, a 36-year-old from Basingstoke Road in Peterlee, will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on August 30 and Charlie Wheeler, a 25-year-old from Eleventh Street, in Horden, will appear before Durham Crown Court on the same day.



Neil Bennett, a 36-year-old, from Park Lane, in Horden, will appear before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe on September 13.



Investigations are continuing in the case of 13 other people arrested during last week’s police operation.

More than 100 officers took part in the operation on August 1, carrying out early morning raids on addresses in the Peterlee and Horden area.



The raids are part of Operation Sledgehammer, Durham Constabulary’s long-running campaign to tackle serious and organised crime.