Two in court over murder of Washington dad who was stabbed to death

Two men will appear before magistrates this morning charged with the murder of devoted Washington dad Gavin Moon.

The 31-year-old was found dead with a fatal stab wound at a house in Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, at 2pm on Tuesday (January 8).



Flowers near the Washington house where Mr Moon's body was discovered.

On Saturday afternoon Northumbria Police announced that Brian Goldsmith, 47, and Luc Barker, 28, had been charged with murder.

Goldsmith of Wayman Street, Sunderland, and Barker of Trafalgar Road, Washington, have been remanded in custody and will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court today.

Three other men were arrested during the major police investigation.

A 36-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action to be taken.

A fourth man, aged 46, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

A 24-year-old man released earlier in the week will not face any further action.

Police officers have also emphasised that the case is an isolated incident.

Superintendent Paul Milner said: "My message to the community is one of reassurance. Crimes of this type are not common in this area, and we will continue to leave no stone unturned in this investigation.

“Deaths such as this have an inevitable impact on the local community, and an increased police presence will remain in the area as officers carry out enquiries and reassure members of the public.”