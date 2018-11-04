Two arrested over early morning stabbing which saw street closed off by police

Two men have been arrested by police following a suspected stabbing.

At around 1.50am today, police received a report that a 19-year-old man had been assaulted in Stanhope Street, Newcastle.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the city's Royal Victoria Infirmary with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

His condition is now described as stable.

Police launched an investigation and at around 4am two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested.

Stanhope Street was closed for several hours while police conduct their inquiries, but has now reopened.

Police say two men remain in custody, and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Officers stressed this is understood to be an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 119 04/11/18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.