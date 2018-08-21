Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after early morning shooting

Two men have been arrested following an early hours of the morning shooting.

A man was rushed to hospital with injuries to his neck and back after he was confronted by two men at a house in Coronation Road, Wingate, County Durham, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say a 48-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson following the shooting at 2.40am on Sunday.

Later that morning, a burnt out vehicle could be seen outside a property on the street as police officers sealed off the scene.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Two men came to the house and the people inside phoned the police and asked them to take them away.

“They came back later and that’s when he was shot.

“He took the brunt of it on his back.”

Police say investigations into the shooting are continuing.

It is understood that the weapon involved was a sawn-off shotgun.

It is understood the victim suffered a high number of puncture wounds and bruising to his neck and back.

The witness added: “You don’t expect this to happen.

“I was told he was in intensive care for the first 15 hours where he was moved to a high dependency unit.”

The injured man was still in hospital yesterday

Police say they were called to the incident at 2.40am after reports that a firearm had been discharged.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Two men, aged 48 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of arson and attempted murder.

“The victim, a man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The 48-year-old man has been recalled to prison. The second man has been released under investigation.

“Enquiries are continuing.”