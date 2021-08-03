Two arrested as police seize £16,000 worth of cocaine in early morning Sunderland raid
Northumbria Police have arrested two people following an early morning raid, in which £16,000 worth of cocaine was seized.
The raid, which was carried out as part of Operation Sentinel, the Force’s long-standing clampdown on organised crime, saw a warrant executed at an address on Frank Street during the early hours of Sunday, August 1.
Officers recovered quantities of cocaine and cannabis, some of which had been concealed inside a child’s sleeping bag, along with £10,000 in cash, a number of mobile phones and other drugs paraphernalia.
A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and taken into police custody – they have since been released under investigation.
Detective Inspector Iain Saville from Northumbria Police said: "This was a great outcome as we have stopped a large quantity of cocaine reaching our communities and the profits of its sale lining the pockets of organised criminals.
"This is a significant seizure and comes as part of Operation Sentinel and hopefully shows our communities just how serious we are about tackling this type of criminality.
"Highly addictive, illicit drugs have no place here and we will make no apologies for our strong stance against this.
"I'd like to thank all the officers involved for their diligent work and successful result."
If you suspect drug misuse or supply in your community, you can report it to police via the 'Tell Us Something' page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.