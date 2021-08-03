Two arrested as police seize £16,000 worth of cocaine in early morning Sunderland raid

The raid, which was carried out as part of Operation Sentinel, the Force’s long-standing clampdown on organised crime, saw a warrant executed at an address on Frank Street during the early hours of Sunday, August 1.

Officers recovered quantities of cocaine and cannabis, some of which had been concealed inside a child’s sleeping bag, along with £10,000 in cash, a number of mobile phones and other drugs paraphernalia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized various items from the property on Frank Street.

Detective Inspector Iain Saville from Northumbria Police said: "This was a great outcome as we have stopped a large quantity of cocaine reaching our communities and the profits of its sale lining the pockets of organised criminals.

"This is a significant seizure and comes as part of Operation Sentinel and hopefully shows our communities just how serious we are about tackling this type of criminality.

"Highly addictive, illicit drugs have no place here and we will make no apologies for our strong stance against this.

Around £10,000 in cash was seized by officers in the raid.

"I'd like to thank all the officers involved for their diligent work and successful result."

If you suspect drug misuse or supply in your community, you can report it to police via the 'Tell Us Something' page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Officers discovered various drug paraphernalia during the raid.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested as a result of the operation.