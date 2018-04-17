Two arrested after 'serious assault involving weapons'

Two men have been arrested after what police describe as a 'serious assault' involving weapons.

The incident took place on Woodland View, in West Rainton, on Sunday morning.

Durham Constabulary say a serious assault involving weapons took place outside of the address, with a car having been rammed during the incident.

Police later attended a home in Chapel View after receiving a report that a man had knocked on a door with cuts to his head and a laceration to his hand.

He was taken to hospital and later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A further male was also arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after attending hospital with injuries of his own.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Police are appealing for information following a serious assault.

"Officers were called to an address on Woodland View, West Rainton, at about 11.45am on Sunday following reports a serious assault involving weapons had taken place outside of the address.

"It is believed a blue Toyota Hilux had also rammed a blue BMW during the incident.

"Upon police arrival, it appeared that no one was present and the Toyota Hilux had made off from the area leaving the BMW at the scene.

"At about 12pm, police received a further call from an address on Chapel View who stated a man had knocked on their door with cuts to the head and laceration to the hand.

"The injured male was taken to University Hospital of North Durham and later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent

"A further male attended Sunderland Royal Hospital with injuries sustained from the assault and was also arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

"Officers are keen to speak to a member of the public who approached them and disclosed information about the incident to them.

"Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 185 of April 15."