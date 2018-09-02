Two arrested after man dies in late-night street stabbing

Two people are helping police with their inquiries after a fatal stabbing in County Durham.

The 25-year-old victim died following an incident in Gregson Street, Sacriston, near Durham, at about 11pm last night.

Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 25-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody at Peterlee police station, where he is being questioned by officers.

A 25-year-old local woman was also arrested this morning on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She remains in custody in Darlington.

No other suspects are being sought at this time.

Detective Inspector Lee Gosling, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident.

"We do not believe there is any threat to the local community.

“There will be increased police patrols in the Gregson Street area, and a cordon will remain in place while our inquiries continue.

“If anyone has any information on the incident and has not already spoken to officers, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 526 of September 1.

“Alternatively information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”