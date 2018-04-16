TV star Ant McPartlin due in court on drink-driving charge

TV presenter Ant McPartlin is due to appear in court today charged with drink-driving.

The 42-year-old had been scheduled to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on April 4, but the hearing was adjourned.

McPartlin was charged by postal requisition on March 21 after allegedly being involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, west London, on March 18.

After he was charged, ITV announced the Saturday Night Takeaway host would step back from his TV commitments, with co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosting the final two episodes of the show on his own.

McPartlin appeared alongside Donnelly on TV screens over the weekend as Britain's Got Talent aired its pre-recorded audition shows.