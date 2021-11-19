Luke Skelton, 18, is charged with preparing to commit acts of terrorism by composing draft "manifestos" and a "final note".

According to the charge against him, he also researched explosive ingredients and identified people and locations as potential targets.

The offence, spanning the period between October 2020 and 2021, took place in the student's home town of Washington, near Sunderland, it is claimed.

Luke Skelton will face trial in 2022.

The targets allegedly included "drag queens", "Muslim rape gangs" and police stations, which he had photographed.

Skelton, of Washington, appeared before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing via video link at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The defendant spoke to confirm his identity by video link from Durham prison.

Mr Justice Sweeney said it is appropriate for the case to be heard at a court in the North East.

He set a provisional trial at Teesside Crown Court from May 3 next year.

A plea and case management hearing will take place on March 11 at the same court, the judge said.

Skelton was remanded into custody.