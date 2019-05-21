Trial date set for Sunderland man accused of harassing city MP Julie Elliott

A court has set a trial date for a Sunderland man who has been charged with harassing Labour MP Julie Elliott.

Leonard Lowther, of Marine Walk in Roker, previously entered a not guilty plea at Leeds Magistrates' Court in April.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott.

Today, at a short case management hearing he was not required to attend, it was agreed his trial will take place at the same court on Thursday, October 3.

It is alleged the 64-year-old repeatedly published a "menacing message" on social media between February 5 and October 3 last year and repeatedly contacted Sunderland Central MP Ms Elliott on social media claiming she had "perverted the course of justice".

Speaking ahead of a previous hearing, Ms Elliott, who has been a Labour MP since 2010, has said it would be inappropriate to comment.