'Treasured' motorbike stolen from garden shed

Police are appealing for help after a motorcycle enthusiasts treasured bike was stolen from a shed.

​The burglary is believed to have occurred overnight between 11pm last night and 7am this morning on Wetherburn Avenue, Seaham.

The stolen motorcycle

The suspect or suspect is believed to have approached the shed and gained access by unknown means before removing heavy duty chains from a Beta RR motorbike, carrying it away from the address.

Pc Tracy Cornfield from Durham Constabulary said: “The burglary has had a huge impact on the victim who works in mechanics, the bike was their pride and joy and we would urge anyone who knows the whereabouts of the stolen property to return it."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 61 of September 12.