Traveller snared by Guardians of the North after trying to meet Sunderland ‘teen’ for sex

Tony Lawson

Tony Lawson thought he had been chatting to a 14-year-old boy on dating site Grindr in the summer of 2017.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard the married 37-year-old had been duped by Guardians of the North, an organisation of volunteers who pose as children online to snare potential predators.

When Lawson turned up to meet the underage boy at shops on Thornhill Road, Sunderland, he was spotted by members of the group, who followed him to his home address and contacted the police.

Lawson, now of Lancaster, admitted attempting to meet a child after grooming.

The court heard on the day he admitted his guilt, the travelling community, including his wife, "turned against" Lawson, who has since moved away on his own.

Prosecutor Paul Cleasby told the court the organisation provided officers with screenshots of online conversations where Lawson had told the child he was "horny", had sent explicit pictures and offered to be the child's first sexual experience.

Mr Cleasby told the court Lawson "flattered" the boy and said he "loved his eyes".

Mr Cleasby added: "He asked the profile how old he really was and was told 14.

"This didn't deter the defendant, he continued the conversation, asking about the extent of the child's sexual experience.

"The child said he hadn't had any sexual experience and the defendant offered to be his first."

The court heard Lawson admitted to police he was "bi-curious" but claimed he had been in the area of the meeting simply to visit a relative.

He admitted his guilt on the day he was due to face trial.

Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced Lawson to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

The judge told him: "Although not born into, you have spent most of your life with the travelling community, working with them and marrying into the travelling community and living with your wife's family.

"On the day you pleaded guilty they turned against at you and ostracised you."

The judge said Lawson feels "genuine shame" for what he did, which has turned out to be a "turning point" in his life that he has used to positive effect.

The court heard Lawson has received help from a volunteer organisation and is focused on the future and "doing well".